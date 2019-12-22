Joseph A. Macak

WHITING, IN - Joseph A. Macak, 93 of Whiting, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Margaret Hospital, Hammond. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Arlene (nee Baranowski); loving father of Joseph (Jean) Macak, Milan (late Angela) Macak, Arlene (Carlos) Flores, Julie (Peter Zavala) Macak and the late John Macak; cherished grandpa of Thomas Flores, Kathryn Zavala and the late Charlie Flores; dearest brother of Mary and Paul both in Slovakia; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 8:00pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Sunday from 4:00 to 8:00pm.

Joseph Macak was born on November 26, 1926 in Czechoslovakia to Paul and Sophie Macak and was a lifelong resident of Whiting. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the National Slovak Society. Joe was a retiree of the LTV Steel Co., East Chicago with a service of 30 years and was an employee of the City of Whiting. He was a very talented carpenter and made many picnic tables for the Whiting Park Dept. He truly was a "Jack of all Trades" and also did home remodeling. Devoted to his family, Joseph will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting Food Pantry would be appreciated.

