CROWN POINT, IN - Joseph A. Ochs, 75, a Crown Point resident, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born March 16, 1944 to Valentine and Adeline Ochs in Schererville, IN. He graduated from Dyer Central High School in 1963. Joe retired from Inland Steel in 1994 after 31 years of service in the railcar repair department. During some of this time he also served as a volunteer with the Lake Hills Fire Department.

In 1991, Joe married Grace Johnson (Finn), who survives him. He is also survived by his children and step-children: Tina (Gordon) Garner, James Ochs, Elizabeth (Harry) Bielawski, and Christine (James) Hayes; grandchildren: Matthew (Jaimie) Hayes, Ryan (Courtney) Hayes, Brian (Michell) Bielawski, and Alex Bielawski; great-grandchildren: Wyatt Hayes, Miller Hayes, Duke Hayes, and soon to be Foster Hayes; siblings: Ann Gill, Ralph (Dona) Ochs, Ceil (Elliot) Lawson; sister-in-law, Joan Ochs; and many nieces and nephews.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Allan Ochs and Jerry (Dottie) Ochs; brother-in-law, Terry Gill; nephew, Robert Ochs; and niece, Peggy Gill.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, August 30, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

A Memorial Service will be at the Funeral Home on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment of cremains will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

Joe actively participated in the Seasonal Rodders Car Club for many years and loved all types of cars or anything on wheels. He enjoyed golfing at Oak Knoll Golf Course during his retirement. He made new friends while taking cruises with Grace, family and friends. These trips carried him from Alaska to the Mediterranean. Those who knew Joe will remember the great love and commitment he had for his family and especially his selfless devotion to caring for Grace. He will be missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area.

