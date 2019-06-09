Joseph A. Scuch

HOBART, IN - Joseph A. Scuch, age 75, of Hobart, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born on February 12, 1944 in Chicago, IL to the late Louis and Ann Scuch. On August 20, 1966, he married the love of his life, Nancy Kurnat in Chicago, IL. Joseph was an attendee of Nativity of Our Savior Church in Portage and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from the United States Postal Office South Chicago Station/John Buchanan Location. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Nancy Scuch; four daughters, Amy, Tammy and Lisa Scuch and Nina (Mike) Guajardo; grandson, Matthew Garcia; brother Edward(Shirley) Scuch; sister in law, Sandra (Verne) Neville many nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, father in law, Joseph Kurnat; mother-in-law, Virginia Kurnat and sister-in-law, Judy (Robert) Adamczyk.

A funeral service for Joseph will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. also at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL (219)-942-2109 or online condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.