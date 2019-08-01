Joseph A. Wrobel

VALPARAISO, IN - Joseph A. Wrobel, 65 of Valparaiso, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was born March 4, 1954 in Hammond to Joseph and Muriel (Krause) Wrobel. Joe graduated from Wartburg College in Waverly, IA with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications and made his career as a Commercial Sales Manager with Ozinga before retiring. He was a dedicated member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso where he served as a Deacon. Joe took communion to shut-ins and assisted with the sacrament at church also. He will be remembered as a servant for people who needed help. Joe enjoyed building model trains in his spare time and loved traveling to see steam trains. He was a loving and devoted husband and father, who will be deeply missed.

On November 3, 1979 in Naperville, IL, Joe married Beth Eser, who survives, along with their sons: Dr. Christopher (Heather) Wrobel of Durham, NC, Thomas Wrobel of Chicago, IL, David Wrobel of Iowa City, IA; sisters: Janet (Peter) Zerger, JoAnn Wrobel; and his beloved four legged friends, Penny and Molly. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his in-laws: Betty and Walt Eser.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 N. Monticello Park Drive, Valparaiso. A memorial service will begin on Saturday at the church at 11:00 AM, with additional visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or HealthLinc. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.