Joseph A. Yobbka

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR DEAR SON AND BROTHER, JOSEPH A. YOBBKA ON HIS 1ST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN The year has quickly passed but the pain barely a fade. It still feels like yesterday to your final resting place we laid. Your smile and laugh and love for life has daily kept us going. Though many days the space you left just keeps growing and growing. Forever we love you and miss you. Your life a gift to us all. If one wish we had above all else, we wish Heaven would let you fall. Love, Us