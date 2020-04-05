Joseph Cecil Heuer Jr. (1954 - 2020)
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Joseph Cecil Heuer, Jr.

CROWN POINT, IN - Joseph Cecil Heuer, Jr., age 88 of Crown Point, passed away March 29, 2020. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Crown Point. He received his BS from Purdue University and his MS degree from Indiana State University. Joe served in the US Army from 1954-1956. Joe retired after 33 years as a Technical Drawing teacher at Crown Point HS.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Carolyn J. Heuer; parents Joseph and Laura M. (Sheets) Heuer; brothers Herbert R. Heuer, Hollis H. Heuer; sisters Garnetta Jean Thom, Shirley Case He is survived by his wife Donna Heuer; two daughters Jeannette (Kenneth) Cordell and Marianne Peddy; sons Cary (Bernice) Heuer and Karl (Kathleen) Heuer; grandchildren Sean, Brenna, Lindsay, Hayley, Logon, Karlie, Mazie; great-grandchildren Rowan, Isabella, Jonathon, Jameson; many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will take place at a future date due do the Pandemic. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Apr. 5, 2020
