Joseph Cipich

HEGEWISCH, IL - Joseph Cipich age 47, late of Hegewisch, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Loving son of John Cipich and Suzanne Skowronek. Caring brother of John Cipich. Dear nephew and cousin of many. Preceded in death by grandparents: John and Sarah Yonovich and Joseph and Helen Skowronek.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's name can be made to the Life and Hope Network or an animal shelter of your choice. Visitation 9:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 followed by an 11:00 a.m. Chapel Service. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com.