Joseph D. Quaglia (Papa Joe)

ST. JOHN, IN - Joseph D. Quaglia (Papa Joe) 81, St. John, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Survived by wife of 26 years Pam. Children Nancy (Kurt) Babusiak of Schererville, Joseph H. Quaglia of St. Pete Beach, FL, David Quaglia of Frankfort, IL and Jen (Lenny) Marino of Tallmadge, OH. Grandchildren Kyle, Troy, Victoria, Nicole, Ellie and Joseph (Joey) Step son Michael Rosenberger of Schererville and Mother-in-Law Marlyce Luyster of Schererville. Step sister Ceil Brncich. Many friends and family.

Preceded by: parents Henry Quaglia and Adeline (John Bay, Sr), granddaughter Olivia Quaglia, step brother John Bay, Jr, Father in law Raymond Luyster.

Joseph graduate from Chicago Vocational High School and was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Joseph was an Ironworker with Local 395 and retired after 50 plus years. He loved traveling, gardening, cooking great Italian dinners for his family. He was an avid White Sox and Bears fan. His greatest joy was his family. Friends and family may call upon CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 – 8:00 PM Sunday, December 8, 2019.

A mass of Christian burial will take place at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Day Chapel – 11301 W. 93rd Ave. St. John, IN 46373 on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Burial will take place following the funeral service at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements for Mr. Quaglia, please leave words of condolences and stories on the website at www.chapellawnfunerals.com

Rest in Peace Papa, Arrivederci