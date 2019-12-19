Joseph E. Fraley

Joseph E. Fraley, 83, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. He is survived by: beloved wife of 22 years Carol Green-Fraley, daughter Lynette Malik, son Michael (Jennifer) Fraley, step-son David Green, grandchildren Julia Malik, Joe Paul Malik, Tyler Fraley, and Zachary Fraley, and brother Kenneth (Sandra) Fraley. He was preceded in death by: previous wife Peggy Fraley (nee Snape).

Friends are invited to visit with the family Friday, December 20, 2019 at HILLISIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd. (one block south of Ridge Rd.) Highland, IN, 46322 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 5:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. James the Less Catholic Church 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Joseph was a veteran of the United States Army. He was actively involved in coaching boys and girls basketball from 1974 to 2018. He was also involved in community boards for the Town of Highland for 20 years and served his St. James religious community for 30 years. He and his wife were involved with and enjoyed the South Shore Arts Association.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.