Joseph E. Fugger

LANSING, IL - Joseph E. Fugger age 87, longtime Lansing resident formerly of Chicago's Roseland area. U.S. Army Veteran. Retired Mechanic in the truck garage with over 30 years of service for Sherwin-Williams Paint Company, where his hard work earned him the moniker "Joe Garage". Husband of the late Geraldine nee Carlassare. Father of Joy (William) McCullough, Alice (John) Thomas, Ronald (Linda), Joseph and Jack (Sandra) Fugger. Grandfather of 22, great-grandfather of 14. Brother of Sally (late Al) Busin, Bert, Chris (Betty) Fugger and the late Fred (Dolores) Fugger. Uncle and dear friend of many.

Resting at PANOZZO BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Friday May 10th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Saturday 10:45 AM to St. Kieran Church, 724 – 195th St., Chicago Heights. Mass 11:30 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.