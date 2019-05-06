Joseph E. Fugger (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph E. Fugger.
Service Information
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL
60411
(708)-481-9230
Reposing
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:45 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Kieran Church
724 – 195th St
Chicago Heights, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joseph E. Fugger

LANSING, IL - Joseph E. Fugger age 87, longtime Lansing resident formerly of Chicago's Roseland area. U.S. Army Veteran. Retired Mechanic in the truck garage with over 30 years of service for Sherwin-Williams Paint Company, where his hard work earned him the moniker "Joe Garage". Husband of the late Geraldine nee Carlassare. Father of Joy (William) McCullough, Alice (John) Thomas, Ronald (Linda), Joseph and Jack (Sandra) Fugger. Grandfather of 22, great-grandfather of 14. Brother of Sally (late Al) Busin, Bert, Chris (Betty) Fugger and the late Fred (Dolores) Fugger. Uncle and dear friend of many.

Resting at PANOZZO BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Friday May 10th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Saturday 10:45 AM to St. Kieran Church, 724 – 195th St., Chicago Heights. Mass 11:30 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in The Times on May 6, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Chicago Heights, IL   708-481-9230
funeral home direction icon