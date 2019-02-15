Joseph E. Gogolak

MUNSTER, IN - Joseph E. Gogolak, age 71, of Munster, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019. Survived by loving wife: Christine Gogolak (Dravet); son: Joseph B. Gogolak; daughter: Justine (Robert) Leary; grandsons: Jack and Reid Leary. Preceded in death by his parents: Joseph P. and Genevieve Gogolak.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 16, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and service will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. both at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Joseph will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville with a private ceremony. Joseph was a graduate of St. Bede Academy '65, and Purdue University '68 and '70. He was a proud founding member Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity PUC Chapter (Beta Hexagon). Joseph was employed at US Steel, Electricians Union Local 134 and Chicago Water Reclamation. He also was the owner of a Phillips 66 gas station and Gogolaks Engraving. Joseph served two years active and 20 years in the reserves with the U.S. Navy and received numerous commendations to include a National Defense Service Medal and a Vietnam Service Medal. He will be dearly missed by loving family and friends. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.