Joseph Edward Markanich

NORTH JUDSON, IN - Joseph Edward Markanich, 66, of North Judson, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is survived by two sons, Noel (Bonnie Hajduk) Markanich; Joel (Megan) Markanich; one daughter, Eileen (Mark) Grala; three grandchildren, Owen, Avery, and Lincoln; one beloved sister, Bonnie Westerfield; former wife, Therese Markanich; and cousins, nieces, and nephews. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Melody; and his wife of 15 years, Cynda Markanich.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Memorial Gathering from 4:00-8:00 PM on Friday, August 9, 2019, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN, 46322. Final internment will be private. Joe will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's honor may be given to Hospice of the Calumet Area.

Joe was born in Hammond, IN, to Joseph and Ruby (Schwant) Markanich on January 28, 1953. He was employed by Inland (Arcelor Mittal) Steel for 35 years, retiring in 2007. He was a proud member of the USW Local 1010. Joe enjoyed traveling and listening to music.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.