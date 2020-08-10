1/
Joseph Eugene Broadaway
Joseph Eugene Broadaway Sr.

HOBART, IN - Joseph Eugene Broadaway Sr., age 89, of Hobart, IN, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020.

Joseph is survived by his children: Kathy (Jim) Wiszowaty, Kim (Drew) Childs, Joseph (Stacey); grandchildren: Ronnie (Kelly), Raymond, Joseph Broadaway III, Brooklyn, Tyler and Jay Williams; step-children: Walter (Joy) Williams, Carolyn Caldwell, Sharon (Oren) Close, Ron (Sherry) Williams and Eddie (Carol) Williams; 68 step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, whom he dearly loved and was loved by; current wife, Dorothy of 26 years; also his sisters: Pam Stefanovich and Phyllis Brown; and brothers: Danny and Gordon.

Joseph was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Norma (1993); parents: Joseph and Mildred; and seven brothers and sisters.

Joe was a member of Gospel Lighthouse Church. He was a proud Army Veteran of the Korean War and was retired from USS Sheet and Tin, after 35 years. He also Pastored multiple churches. Joe was loved by many dear friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, August 10, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Jarret officiating. Interment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required; and lounge and reception areas are closed, so food donations are not being accepted. Visit Joe's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.




Published in The Times on Aug. 10, 2020.
