Joseph F. Kroslack

CROWN POINT, IN - Joseph F. Kroslack, age 84, passed away on May 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lora Lee (nee Segelstrom) Kroslack; his daughter, Kristie Kroslack; and granddaughter, Karisa Kroslack; another daughter, Deb; and three grandchildren. He was a 32 Degree Mason, Realtor, appraiser, and developer of the Subdivision Countryshire in Griffith. Joseph graduated from Calumet College and Purdue Calumet. He retired from Inland Steel with 30 years of service. Joseph was a very hard working, devoted father and husband, always making family his top priority. He was very intelligent, caring, and always said kind words. In his youth he was an active body builder.

Joseph will be cremated and there will be no services. His family asks for privacy at this time. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, CROWN POINT entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com