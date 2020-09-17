Joseph F. Lovrinich

EAST CHICAGO/WHITING, IN - Joseph F. Lovrinich, 92 of Whiting, formerly of East Chicago, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, September 4, 2020 at his residence. Beloved son of the late Stephen and Julia (Vucich) Lovrinich; loving brother of Violet (late John) Hmurovic and the late Stephen (late Ellen) Lovrinich; cherished uncle of Susan Hmurovic, Barbara Jean (late Albert Martinez) Hansen, John (Beverly) Hmurovic and the late Mary Ellen Kil; dearest nephew of Barbara (late Milton) Hmurovich; numerous great nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, with the Rev, Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment of cremains to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00am to time of services. The Mass will be live streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the church at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Joseph Lovrinich was born on January 30, 1928 in East Chicago, Indiana and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. He was a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School and was a WWII US Marine Corps Veteran having served in the Pacific Theatre. He was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Croatian Catholic Church, East Chicago where he spent many hours volunteering, making repairs and doing maintenance around the church. He was a retiree of the Inland Steel Company, East Chicago with over 30 years of service. Joseph was a great story teller and a friendly person who enjoyed sharing his happiness with everyone he met as much as he enjoyed sharing a good meal with his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, would be appreciated, (219) 659-4400.