1/1
Joseph F. Lovrinich
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph F. Lovrinich

EAST CHICAGO/WHITING, IN - Joseph F. Lovrinich, 92 of Whiting, formerly of East Chicago, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, September 4, 2020 at his residence. Beloved son of the late Stephen and Julia (Vucich) Lovrinich; loving brother of Violet (late John) Hmurovic and the late Stephen (late Ellen) Lovrinich; cherished uncle of Susan Hmurovic, Barbara Jean (late Albert Martinez) Hansen, John (Beverly) Hmurovic and the late Mary Ellen Kil; dearest nephew of Barbara (late Milton) Hmurovich; numerous great nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, with the Rev, Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment of cremains to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00am to time of services. The Mass will be live streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the church at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Joseph Lovrinich was born on January 30, 1928 in East Chicago, Indiana and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. He was a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School and was a WWII US Marine Corps Veteran having served in the Pacific Theatre. He was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Croatian Catholic Church, East Chicago where he spent many hours volunteering, making repairs and doing maintenance around the church. He was a retiree of the Inland Steel Company, East Chicago with over 30 years of service. Joseph was a great story teller and a friendly person who enjoyed sharing his happiness with everyone he met as much as he enjoyed sharing a good meal with his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, would be appreciated, (219) 659-4400.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baran & Son Inc
1235 119Th St
Whiting, IN 46394
(219) 659-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved