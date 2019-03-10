Joseph F. Sabocik
HOBART, IN - Joseph F. Sabocik, age 87, of Hobart and formerly of Portage, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage, with visitation at the church prior to the Mass from 9:30-10:00 a.m., Rev. Kevin McCarthy officiating. Friends are invited to meet with his family on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 2:00-8:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Please refer to Burns Funeral Home website for full obituary. www.burnsfuneral.com