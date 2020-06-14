Joseph F. Szabo

MUNSTER, IN - Joseph F. Szabo, age 92, of Munster, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving children, Jo Carol (late,Thomas) Clark, Susan (Richard) Stables, Peggy Szabo, Joseph C. Szabo and Clark (Diana) Szabo; precious grandchildren, Carly Szabo, Megan Stables, Tori Szabo and Natalie Szabo. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Shirley Szabo; sisters, Margaret Barber and Rose Stapleton and his parents, Joseph and Theresia Szabo, who emigrated from Burgenland, Austria.

Joseph was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed. He retired with 39 years of service as a switchman for the Illinois Central Railroad, where he served as secretary/treasurer for United Transportation Union Local 1299. Joseph was avid lover of Big Band music and Chicago sports, with an intense life-long passion for the Chicago Cubs. He was very close with his nieces, nephews and their families, always sharing love, wisdom, stories and his wonderful sense of humor.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from 2:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area or the Chicago Lighthouse. solanpruzinfuenralhome.com