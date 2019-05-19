Joseph F. Wein "Sonny"

ST. JOHN, IN - Joseph F. Wein "Sonny", age 86 a lifelong resident of St. John, IN, went peacefully to join the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019, at St. Anthony Medical Center in Crown Point, IN. He was born on November 9, 1932 to the late Joseph T. and Margaret (Hasse) Wein, in St. John, IN.

He is survived by his loving sister, Helen Wein of St. John, IN; along with many nieces and nephews. Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Margaret Wein; brothers, John Wein Paul Wein; sister-in-law's, Marie Wein, Joanne Wein; and nephew, Jeff Wein.

Joseph truly was a humble and kind individual. He was a graduate of Dyer High School, class of 1950. He served his country honorably in the United States Army as a trained paratrooper. He spent his career between combustion engineering, Schilling Lumber, and as a farmer in the agriculture world. His one and only address remained the same in St. John, IN. He loved the sporting dynamics of baseball, basketball, billiards, and bowling. He was an active member of the Catholic Church. He enjoyed life to its fullest and had an impeccable sense of humor. He will be truly missed by everyone who had the privilege to know him.

Family and friends will be received from 4:00PM-7:00PM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home – 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. A Mass of Christian Burial in Mr. Wein's honor will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at The Day Chapel – 9330 Wicker Ave. St. John, IN 46373. Father Sammie Maletta will be officiating. Burial to follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Crown Point, IN. CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Please visit www.chapellawnfunerals.com to leave words of comfort for the family.

In lieu of flowers, requesting a Mass in Joseph's honor through St. John the Evangelist Church – 10701 Alcott Ave. St. John, IN 46373, would be greatly appreciated.