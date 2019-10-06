Joseph Francis Vessely III

VALPARAISO, IN - Joseph Francis Vessely, age 52, peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 with his family and friends by his side. Joe met his loving wife, Kristen in college at Indiana University. Joe worked his entire career at AT & T as a supervisor and project manager. He was an avid fisherman which he spent much time enjoying although it always came second to his involvement in his family life. He most loved attending the many activities his children participated in; especially the numerous sports events and drama performances.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Kristen Vessely; children: Joseph, Connor, Lily and Grace; parents: Joseph (Karen) Vessley and Rosemary (Donald) Fanning; sisters: Paula (Tony) Stasulas, Valarie (Dr.Dale) Guyer, Kimberly (Jon) Witvliet; many nieces, nephews and friends who will dearly miss him.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 directly at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL 7535 Taft Street with Rev Meade officiating. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, October 7th from 4:00-8:00 PM. For more information please call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.