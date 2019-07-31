Joseph G. Abraham

LOWELL, IN - Joseph George Abraham, 92, life-long resident of Lowell, was ushered into heaven on July 26, 2019 greeted by the love of his life, Helen; parents, Joseph and Josephine (Govert) Abraham; brothers, Alex (Catherine) Abraham, Walter (Dorothy) Abraham; sister, Bertha (Henry) Huppenthal; wife of 11 years, Germane (Klein, Scheidt).

He is survived by three daughters, Nancy (Tom) Echterling, Jean Billings, Cherie (Don) Gorball; five grandsons, Reggie (Barb) Rubarts, Kyle Rubarts, Tony (Becky) Gorball, Clint (Kellie) Gorball, Eric (Kristina) Svatik; and four great-grandchildren, Drew Gorball, Celeste Gorball, Joe Rubarts and Kendall Gorball.

He was a founding member of the Southern Lake County Conservation Club (1952) and served as its first president. For over 10 years he volunteered as a member of the Lake Dalecarlia Fire Dept and was elected their president. He was an active member of the Lowell Lions Club for more than 30 years. A life-long member of St. Edward Catholic Church, he volunteered as usher for 70 years. Joe loved the outdoors and all it offered, hunting, fishing, sports and was a great supporter of all his family's sporting activities. A member of Teamsters Local 142, Joe retired from Conquest Redi Mix in 1989.

Memorial service will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lowell on Saturday, August 3, 2019, visitation at 10:00 a.m. with Service following at 11:00 a.m. A private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lowell Lions, Lowell Fire Dept., or St. Edwards Church in Joe's memory.