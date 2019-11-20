Joseph G. "Joe" Koranek (1980 - 2019)
Obituary
Joseph G. "Joe" Koranek

CROWN POINT, IN - Joseph G. "Joe" Koranek of Crown Point, passed away November 17, 2019 at the age of 39. Joe was born in Winfield, IL on July 8, 1980. He was a graduate of Purdue University Calumet and worked in finance for 18 years at Centier Bank. Joe enjoyed running and spending his days off with his son; going to lunch and the park. Joe is preceded in death by his father and mother (George and Christine Koranek).

Joe is survived by his wife, Emily Koranek (nee Waggoner); his son, Harrison (3); his sister, Kristy (George) Drang; and niece and nephew, Katelyn and Timothy. Joe is also survived by many loving in-laws, extended family, and colleagues.

A celebration of life will be held at Momentum Church, 2200 N. Main St., Crown Point, IN 46307; on November 23, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m., service will be held by Pastor Charlie Arms at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse in Joe's name.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION SERVICES.
Published in The Times on Nov. 20, 2019
bullet Purdue University
