Joseph G. "Joe" Koranek

CROWN POINT, IN - Joseph G. "Joe" Koranek of Crown Point, passed away November 17, 2019 at the age of 39. Joe was born in Winfield, IL on July 8, 1980. He was a graduate of Purdue University Calumet and worked in finance for 18 years at Centier Bank. Joe enjoyed running and spending his days off with his son; going to lunch and the park. Joe is preceded in death by his father and mother (George and Christine Koranek).

Joe is survived by his wife, Emily Koranek (nee Waggoner); his son, Harrison (3); his sister, Kristy (George) Drang; and niece and nephew, Katelyn and Timothy. Joe is also survived by many loving in-laws, extended family, and colleagues.

A celebration of life will be held at Momentum Church, 2200 N. Main St., Crown Point, IN 46307; on November 23, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m., service will be held by Pastor Charlie Arms at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse in Joe's name.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION SERVICES.