Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph H. Schuetter.

Joseph H. Schuetter

EAST SIDE - Joseph H. Schuetter, age 89, of the East Side, passed away March 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Pat (nee Truby). Father of Baby Richard. Loving son of late Alex and late Gisella Schuetter. Dearest brother of Alex (late Eileen) Schuetter and late Marion (late Anthony) Ricobene. Beloved friend of Fran Gutierrez. Also survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends. Veteran U.S. Army, Korean War. Owner of TS Sales and Service and former employee of Rock Island R.R. Past president of Chicago Transportation Club, Past Commander of Illiana Post #220, Past president of Southeast Lions Club, member of St. Kevin Church Seniorsand Trinity Knights of Columbus #3755.

Visitation Thursday, 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to St. Kevin Church. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to St. Kevin Church in Joe's name appreciated.

773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com