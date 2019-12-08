Joseph J. Bac (Joe)

SARASOTA, FL - Joseph J. Bac (Joe) passed away peacefully in his home located in Sarasota, FL. Born and raised in East Chicago, IN, Joe was the last of nine children born from Louis and Helen Bach (Bach's Calumet Cafe). Joe is survived by his daughter Ilona Nagy, son Joe (wife Marge), three grandchildren Selene, Johnny, and Jenna, one great granddaughter Adalynn, and many nieces and nephews from the large Bac family.

A service for Joe will be held at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery Chapel, 801 Michigan City Road, Calumet City, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00am.