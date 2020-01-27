Joseph J. Magliocca

HAMMOND, IN - Joseph J. Magliocca, age 80, US Airforce Veteran of the Vietnam area, of Hammond, passed away suddenly Tuesday, January 21, 2020 Beloved father of Frank J. (Jim Emslander) Magliocca, Theresa (Jake Jaceczko) Magliocca and Paula Hammersley. Proud grandfather of William (Brooke) Grabowski, Aaron Renel and Eve Hammersley. Dearest great-grandfather of Breanna and Bethany Grabowski, and Steven, Sophia and Michael Renel. Fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Special friend of Linda Hellems Trinkle. Preceded in death by his wife and friend for 60 years, Gertrude "Trudy" A. Magliocca (nee Klisurich), his parents Joseph Magliocca and Estelle Magliocca (nee Kozlowski), his brother George J. Magliocca and his sister Joellen Hammersley.

Joe graduated from Bishop Noll High School in 1957. He was a lifelong member of the Lake County Fish and Game. Joe retired after many years as an electrician with IBEW Local 697. He was a longtime member of the American Legion East Chicago Allied Post 369. Joe was loved by many and will be missed by more.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 9:15 AM from LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME to All Saints Catholic Church, 570 Sibley St., Hammond, IN for a 10:00 AM Mass with Rev. Stephen Gibson officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Food Pantry. For further information regarding services, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.