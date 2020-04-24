Joseph J. Matyszka

MUNSTER, IN - Joseph J. Matyszka, 90, of Munster, entered into eternal peace on April 17, 2020. He was born June 24, 1929, in Chicago, IL, to John and Victoria Matyszka. Beloved brother of Teddy Czernik, Edward (Joyce) Matyszka, and Adele (Ted) Piech, all of whom have preceded him in death. He met his soulmate, his wife Dolores, to whom he was married for 63 years prior to her preceding him in death in 2018. Throughout his life he maintained residence in Chicago, later settling down in Munster, IN. He worked in the Maintenance Department at the University of Chicago for many years. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather (aka Grandpa GuGu).

Joseph leaves behind many memories that will be cherished by his loving family: daughter Janice (James) Hopp of Highland, Indiana; son John Matyszka of Daytona Beach, FL; granddaughter Jennifer (Arif) Khalil of Munster, Indiana; grandson Jason (Kylie) Hopp of Evansville, IN; and great-grandchildren: Kaylee, Addison, Alivia, Brailyn, Abram, Noah, and Hudson.

Joseph loved the simple things in life - spending time with his family, listening to polka music, gardening, traveling, watching Chicago Bears and Cubs games, and fulfilling the role of the "all-around handyman." He was a longtime member of St. Thomas More Church in Munster, IN.

Although he will be sadly missed by his family and friends, we take solace in the notion that Joseph is again reunited with his love, Dolores.

Services will be private by BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.