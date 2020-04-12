Joseph J. Zubeck, Sr. "Ace"

SPRING HILL, FL - Joseph J. Zubeck, Sr. "Ace", age 90, late of Spring Hill, Florida formerly of Hegewisch, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 surrounded by family. He proudly served for the US Marine Corp. He was 1st Marine Division, H31. He was awarded a Purple Heart and the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal. During the Korean War he was in the Chosin Reservoir and a proud member of the Chosin Few. Retired from the City of Chicago Streets and Sanitation Dept., after 30 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Jean. Loving father of Joseph (Kathleen), Michael, James CPD, John Zubeck, and Joni (Derek) O'Bryan. Devoted Papa of Jill CFD (John), John, Mia, Rose, Isabelle, Dominic, Quinn and Keegan. Great grandfather to Leah and Lucas. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. He loved listening to Big Band music and dancing.

He was an avid hunter and loved his Labrador Retriever's. Due to current COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service for Ace will be held at a later date. ELMWOOD CHAPEL, CHICAGO, entrusted with arrangements. (773) 731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com