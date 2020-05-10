Joseph "Joe" John Kominiak ELKHART, IN - It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph "Joe" John Kominiak, of Elkhart, IN announce his passing on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 59 while residing at Woodland Manner Nursing Home. A native of Indiana, Joe was born August 20, 1960 in Hammond to Leo and Olga (Molnar) Kominiak. Joe attended Jefferson Elementary and Gavit Junior High School, where he was on the wrestling team and enjoyed playing soccer. He graduated from Bishop Noll, where he was an MVP soccer player. Joe attended Purdue Calumet, majoring in engineering, and began his career as a welder/mechanic with the Pullman Standard Company in Hammond. With a strong interest in science and math, Joe's engineering hobbies included the "nuts and bolts" of bike and CB radio repair, architectural drafting and motorcycle riding. Joe will be lovingly remembered by his brother, David Kominiak, sister, Joan Kutaj, nephew, Jason Kominiak, niece, Jennifer (Gregory) Stroh, niece, Lynn Wetzel, and great-niece and nephew, Cassidy Granger and Trent Trammel. He was preceded in death by his parents and his niece, Elizabeth Kominiak. A private funeral mass will be held Tuesday at St. Paul Catholic Church, Valparaiso, with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.



