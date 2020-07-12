Joseph John LeClaire Jr.

Broken Arrow OK - Joseph John LeClaire Jr. passed away after a long and heroic battle with pancreatic cancer in a Tulsa hospital with family by his side on July 3, 2020 at the age of 69. Joe was born February 16, 1951 in Blue Island, IL. He graduated from T. F. South High School in Lansing, IL in 1969. He met his wife, Shelby Barber, in Hammond, IN and they later married in 1974 in Dolton, IL. In 1979, they moved with the church to Tulsa, OK. They later moved to Broken Arrow, OK to raise their family.

Joe was a loving husband, father, brother and son. He was a fighter and walking miracle; someone who was given many time expirations by doctors and defied those predictions to live. He loved life and spending time with his large family.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Theresa LeClaire. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shelby; son, Jason LeClaire; daughters, Amanda LeClaire and Christa LeClaire; sister, Kathy Labahn and husband Charles, of Illinois; brother, Michael LeClaire, of Kentucky; 10 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cancer Treatment Centers of America to continue the fight on cancer. www.schroederlauer.com