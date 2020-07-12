1/1
Joseph John LeClaire Jr.
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph John LeClaire Jr.

Broken Arrow OK - Joseph John LeClaire Jr. passed away after a long and heroic battle with pancreatic cancer in a Tulsa hospital with family by his side on July 3, 2020 at the age of 69. Joe was born February 16, 1951 in Blue Island, IL. He graduated from T. F. South High School in Lansing, IL in 1969. He met his wife, Shelby Barber, in Hammond, IN and they later married in 1974 in Dolton, IL. In 1979, they moved with the church to Tulsa, OK. They later moved to Broken Arrow, OK to raise their family.

Joe was a loving husband, father, brother and son. He was a fighter and walking miracle; someone who was given many time expirations by doctors and defied those predictions to live. He loved life and spending time with his large family.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Theresa LeClaire. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shelby; son, Jason LeClaire; daughters, Amanda LeClaire and Christa LeClaire; sister, Kathy Labahn and husband Charles, of Illinois; brother, Michael LeClaire, of Kentucky; 10 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cancer Treatment Centers of America to continue the fight on cancer. www.schroederlauer.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
708-474-0024
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved