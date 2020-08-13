Joseph Keyak Jr.

WALKERTON, IN -

Joseph Keyak Jr., 73, of Walkerton, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Joseph was born February 15, 1947 in Gary, Indiana to the late Joseph Sr. and Mary (Lamitz) Keyak.

Joseph was the co-owner of Triangle Steel in Gary, Indiana with his brother, Michael. He was a 1969 graduate of Purdue University and a member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. He was an avid Chicago and Purdue sports fan, loved animals, puzzles, poker, and collecting sports memorabilia. Most of all he loved his three daughters and grandchildren.

Joseph is survived by his children: Meredith (David) Chlupacek of Walkerton, IN, Christina Lee of South Bend, IN, and Joey (Eric) Braden of Valparaiso, IN; grandchildren: Edie Chlupacek, Vincent Chlupacek, Carson Braden; step-grandchildren: Chase, Trevor and Gavin Braden; sisters: Judith Keyak of South Pasadena, FL, and Barbara Livingston of Clearwater, FL; sister-in-law, Kathryn Keyak; nieces, Lori Davis, Lisa Livingston; and nephew, Michael Keyak Jr.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Michael Keyak Sr.

Private burial will take place at Walkerton Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana.

Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com