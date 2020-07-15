1/1
Joseph Koselke
Joseph Koselke

LANSING, IL - Joseph Koselke, age 77, of Lansing, IL passed away July 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda (nee Romanovich), his daughter, Kara (Jensen), his sister Ruth (Enloe), his brother, Richard, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his son, Kenyon.

Joe was a proud member of the United States Air Force. He loved gardening, woodworking, the Chicago Cubs and most of all, his family.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no memorial services.



Published in The Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
July 14, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Greg Fuggiti
