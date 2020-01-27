Joseph Kraatz, Jr.

VALPARAISO, IN - Joseph Kraatz, Jr., 88, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at home with his family. He was born August 11, 1931 in Medina, NY to A. Joseph Sr. and Esther (Gladow) Kraatz. Joe graduated from Valparaiso University in 1953 and served honorably with the U.S. Army. He later operated Roy's Mobilgas at 2 & 30 in Valparaiso. He retired from Aid Association for Lutherans, serving as a District Representative for 24 years. After retirement, he enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and VU Basketball. As an avid Ford enthusiast, he loved working for Currie Ford of Valpo, participating in car shows and being an active member of Classic Thunderbird Club of Chicagoland and Michiana Mustang Club. He loved his family and the Lord and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

On April 6, 1963, he married Sandra Meyer who survives along with their daughters: Kari Correll (Dan Lentino) of Schaumburg, IL and Kami (Chad) Woody of Valparaiso; his brother, James (Joy) Kraatz of Michigan; and his two beloved granddogs, Quinn and Whitney.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Valparaiso, with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the VNA Hospice.