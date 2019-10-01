Joseph L. Voye Jr. (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN
46368
(219)-762-1330
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity of Our Savior Church
2949 Willowcreek Rd.
Portage, IN
Obituary
Joseph L. Voye, Jr.

PORTAGE, IN - Joseph L. Voye Jr., age 84 of Portage, passed away on September 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 11, 1935 in Carnegie, PA to Joseph L. Voye Sr. and Caroline (Raabe) Bevard.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elaine (Gaspich) Voye; daughter, Mary 'Amy" (Patrick) Burke; son, Joseph L.(Melanie) Voye III; siblings, Virginia Barbarossa, August (Phyllis) Voye, Judith Andamasaris, Mary Zhou and Denise (Ron) Johnson; grandchildren, Ian (Jordan), Andrew, Erin Burke and Joseph Voye IV. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marcia Brocco and brother, Fred Voye.

Joseph was a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and an employee of Bethlehem Steel for 37 years. He was a live steam train enthusiast and former chairman of the board at Hesston Steam Museum. Joseph loved his family and loyal companion Harry like no other and will be deeply missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 am at Nativity of Our Savior Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368 with Father Kevin McCarthy officiating. Burial to take place at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & eVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.


Published in The Times on Oct. 1, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Korean War
