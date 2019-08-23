Joseph "Joe" M. Goldasich

HIGHLAND, IN - Joseph "Joe" Goldasich, age 59 of Highland, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Donna; loving daughter, Nicole (Joe) Drozd; siblings, Chris (Kristi), Mike (Helen), Laura (John) Bacino; four beloved grandchildren, Luke, Alexandra, Samantha, Jacklyn; mother, Florence Goldasich; stepfather in law, Richard Eggebrecht; in laws, Julie (Rob) Klein, Connie (Mike) Kelley, Jane (Lowell) Eagan, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Goldasich, mother in law, Sandra Eggebrecht and father in law, Conrad Pazdur.

Joe was a 1978 graduate of Munster High School. He retired from AT&T. Joe enjoyed listening to music and attending concerts. His grandchildren meant the world to him. He enjoyed spending time with them fishing, swimming and vacationing. He was an avid sports fan – loving the Chicago Bears, White Sox and Blackhawks. His love of fireworks gave him pure joy every 4th of July and anytime he could light them. Joe loved spending time with his many family and friends, the many parties, vacations and golf trips.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN (corner of Kennedy and Main) 46375 from 12:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 AM on Monday, August 26, 2019 directly at St. James The Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN 46322 with Rev. Gregory Bim-Merle officiating. Joe will lie in repose at 9:30 AM until time of mass, cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Northwest Indiana at dsaofnwi.org. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com