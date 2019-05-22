Joseph M. Kania

CROWN POINT, IN - Joseph M. Kania, age 60, of Crown Point, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. He is survived by his daughters Kristin (Mark) Dozier and Jodie (Dakota) Hinton; grandchildren Nolen, Beau, and Nile; sisters Jean Carson, Patricia (Robert) Trebe, and Constance (Richard) LaVelle; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Ann Kania. Funeral services will be held directly at St. Edward Church, 216 S Nichols St. in Lowell, on Friday, May 24, 2019 with visiting from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial St. Edward Church Cemetery.

Joe was a member of the International Painter's Union Local 460 and was a huge Notre Dame fan; but mostly he was a devoted father and grandfather. In lieu of flowers donations to Autism Speaks would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com