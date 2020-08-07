Joseph M. Poplas, Jr.

HIGHLAND, IN - Joseph M. Poplas Jr. age 69, of Highland, IN, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He is survived by his son, Joseph V (Jodi) Poplas; grandson, Bryan Poplas and sister, Nancy (Tim)Schoon and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph M. and Margaret M. (nee Koval) Poplas Sr. and sister, Linda (still living, Michael) Beebe.

Joseph was a member of the Army National Guard and an honorary Kentucky Colonial. He attended Joliet Catholic College and worked for Reed Minerals. Joe ran a golf league at White Hawk Country Club and was an avid bowler. He enjoyed watching war movies and old westerns and spending time with his grandson. He collected owls and was a member of the Highland Republican Committee. He was an avid stamp collector and member of The Calumet Stamp Club.

A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 7:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. Rev. Theodore Mens officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday at the funeral home from 4:00 PM until time of service at 7:00 PM. Interment at Chapel Lawn Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Amvets, https://support.amvets.org or American Diabetes Association/Indiana Chapter https://www.diabetes.org/get-involved/planned-giving would be appreciated. In accordance with Indiana Guidelines, please wear face mask and social distance.

