Joseph Michael Vossberg

HOBART, IN - Joseph Michael Vossberg, age 51, of Hobart, passed away February 3, 2020. He attended Hobart High School and worked as an engineer at US Steel for over 25 years. Joe was past President of Hobart Jaycees and was very involved with their activities. He gave back to the community and people of Hobart in so many ways. He will be greatly missed.

Joe was preceded in death by his father, George O. Vossberg; mother, Mary E. Vossberg (nee Reed); sister, Susan A. McCoy-Falatic. He is survived by his daughters: Kerstin and Ashley Vossberg, and their mother, Julie Vossberg; siblings: George Vossberg, Carolyn Vossberg and Julie Vossberg- Smith.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 12:00-6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Private funeral service will be Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Burns (Hobart). Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Indiana Parks National Resources Foundation, https://www.indianarf.org/get-involved. www.burnsfuneral.com.