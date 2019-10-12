Joseph Ochoa

Joseph Ochoa, 68, passed away in peace, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 after his five year battle with cancer. Joe was born August 28, 1951 in Gary, IN to Trinidad and Amparo Ochoa. He graduated from Wirt High School, continuing his education at Indiana University in Bloomington. Many treasured his original pieces created as a jeweler in his Michigan City store, Creative Hands. Joe loved spending time in Mexico, the beach, sailing on Lake Michigan, concerts in Chicago parks, sharing good food and enjoying cherished friends.

Joe is survived by his father, Trinidad, sister Belinda, loving nieces and nephew, great niece and nephew, along with loving Aunts, Cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Amparo Ochoa and his brother David Ochoa.

Please keep Joe in your thoughts and prayers.