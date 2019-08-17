Joseph P. Demeter

CROWN POINT, IN - Joseph P. Demeter age 83 of Crown Point, formerly of Griffith passed away on Wednesday August 14, 2019. Surrounded by the loving embrace of his family and professional, compassionate care that the staff at Symphony of Crown Point offered as well as the comfort provided by the Heart to Heart hospice.

He is survived by his children; Vanesa Demeter-Pierce, Joseph (Kristy) Demeter, and David Demeter, grandchildren; Justin Demeter, Josh (Audie) Demeter, Alyssa (Trey) Harrington, Matthew (Yany) Pierce, Allison, and Jacob Demeter, great-grandchild William, Peter, Thomas, Luke, Elizabeth, and one more on the way, brother Bill (Regina) Demeter, and sister Dorothy Poswilko; and by his former son-in-law and friend Murray Pierce.Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Helen Demeter, wife Lillian, and son Douglas.

Funeral services will be held on Monday August 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Matthias Catholic Church located at 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point with Fr. James Wozniak celebrating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends may visit the family on Sunday August 18, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave. in Griffith. Joe was an Army Veteran and a 66 year member of the Brick Layer Union Local #6 in Merrillville and a recipient of a 50 year gold card member. He was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church in Crown Point, a life member of the Indiana Harbor Yacht Club, and was a Red Coat Volunteer at St. Anthony Hospital in Crown Point. Joe was also an avid fisherman who enjoyed spending his time with his wife Lil and family at Hamlin Lake in Ludington, Michigan on their boat "Akvavit". In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Northwest Indiana Food Bank 6490 Broadway Merrillville, IN 46410.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.