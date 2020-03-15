Joseph P. Griffin

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph P. Griffin.
Service Information
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel & Crematory
370 N. County Line Rd.
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-940-3791
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joseph P. Griffin

EAST SIDE CHICAGO - Joseph P Griffin, 58 of East Side Chicago, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Survived by close friend Don Kuzevich and canine companion Lucy. Preceded in death by his brother James (Jimmy) Griffin and grandmother Alberta Griffin. Joe was the owner of Scandal's Hair Salon and previous owner of Concepts Hair Salon, both of Whiting, IN. Joe also was owner of Joe's Ceramics on the East Side many years ago.

Joe will be deeply missed by his customers and his many friends.

Cremation was handled by CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL BY SAVICH & SEMPLINSKI.

Loved ones request that donations be made to support Lung Cancer Research at Rush University Medical Center. Please send memorial gifts to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 W. Harrison St., Ste. 300, Chicago, IL 60607-3319 or visit http://rush.convio.net/JGriffin.

www.mycalumetpark.com


logo
Published in The Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.