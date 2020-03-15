Joseph P. Griffin

EAST SIDE CHICAGO - Joseph P Griffin, 58 of East Side Chicago, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Survived by close friend Don Kuzevich and canine companion Lucy. Preceded in death by his brother James (Jimmy) Griffin and grandmother Alberta Griffin. Joe was the owner of Scandal's Hair Salon and previous owner of Concepts Hair Salon, both of Whiting, IN. Joe also was owner of Joe's Ceramics on the East Side many years ago.

Joe will be deeply missed by his customers and his many friends.

Cremation was handled by CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL BY SAVICH & SEMPLINSKI.

Loved ones request that donations be made to support Lung Cancer Research at Rush University Medical Center. Please send memorial gifts to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 W. Harrison St., Ste. 300, Chicago, IL 60607-3319 or visit http://rush.convio.net/JGriffin.

