Joseph P. Sasak GARY, IN - Joseph P. Sasak, age 77, of Gary, IN, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 of natural causes. Joseph is survived by his sister, Susan (Phillip) Grasham; and several cousins, including his close cousin, Richard Kalamir, and dear friend, Helen Croarkin. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Frances Sasak; and two special aunts: Katherine Kalamir and Vera Galovich. Joseph was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Croatian Church. He was a 1961 graduate of Lew Wallace High School. Joseph worked as a Turn Foreman for US Steel Gary Works, 84" Hot Strip Mill and retired in March 1999, after 35 years of service. He belonged to the American Diabetes Association, ASPCA, NRA, Packard's of Chicagoland and Vintage Chevrolet Club of America. Joe was an antique car collector and also enjoyed books about the Civil War. Mostly, Joe was a man with integrity, high morals and a kind and giving nature. The family would like to send a special "Thank You" to Liz Saliwonczyk, Joe's caregiver and friend, who took Joe to all of his appointments and therapy. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Due to Covid-19, visitation will be limited to 25 people at any one-time, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required. Funeral Services will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions. Joe will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in honor of Joe to the American Diabetes Association diabetes.org/donate or ASPCA. You may leave a message or share a memory on Joe's online guestbook and at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.


Published in The Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
