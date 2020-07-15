Joseph "Bruce" Passauer

VALPARAISO, IN - Joseph "Bruce" Passauer, 66 of Valparaiso passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born December 9, 1953 in Baltimore, MD to Joseph "Pete" Henry and Gloria (Lloyd) Passauer, Jr. Bruce graduated from Wheeler High School and retired from McGill Manufacturing, Bearing Division. He was an aviation enthusiast, enjoyed working with 3D graphics, and loved his loyal dog, Andy.

On March 4, 1972 in Chesterton, Bruce married Glenda White who preceded him in death in 2018. He is survived by his mother, Gloria Passauer; son, Joey (Jackie) Passauer of Valparaiso; grandchildren, Grant, Caleb, and Cade; and siblings, Jan (Tom) Walstra of Chesterton and Jay (Sheryl) Passauer of Valparaiso. Bruce was also preceded in death by his father and infant daughter, Carrie.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 7:00 PM. Graveside Service will be held Friday at 10:00 AM at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Dunes Hospice.