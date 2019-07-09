Joseph Paul Blakeley

Joseph Paul Blakeley, age 70 passed away on July 6, 2019. He was born on September 23, 1948 in New Castle, IN to Henry and Phyllis (Miller) Blakeley.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathy (Green) Blakeley; daughter, Elizabeth Blakeley and son Matthew Blakeley; mother, Phyllis Blakeley; brother, James (Sonia) Blakeley and sisters, Anne (Greg) Bliss and Mary Blakeley. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Blakeley.

Joseph retired from Valparaiso Community School as head mechanic after 22 years of service. He previously had worked at IBM in the late 70's and was co-owner and mechanic of two gas stations in Hobart. Joseph enjoyed woodworking, fishing and fly-tying, slot cars and model planes, BBQ cooking and fixing bikes in the neighborhood.

Services to be held at a later date.