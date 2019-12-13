Joseph Piaseczny

ST. JOHN, IN - Joseph Piaseczny, age 76, of St. John, passed away on December 9, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was born on November 18, 1943 in Gary, IN and graduated from Emerson High School in 1961. After attending two years at the Chicago Fine Arts Academy, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served for four years. After leaving the military, he pursued a career in law enforcement and worked for the Lake County Police Department for over 30 years. He retired in 2009 as a security officer for Munster Community Hospital. In his younger years he enjoyed playing baseball in the Gary leagues. He also had a love for fishing and spent time on various fishing trips with family and friends.

Joseph was preceded in death by his wife Linda, his parents, Joseph and Joanna Piaseczny, sisters, Eleanor Koshar, Delores Lewandowski, Alice Schultz, and brother, Leonard Piaseczny. He is survived by his sons, Steven (Valerie) Piaseczny, Jeffrey Piaseczny, and Gregory (Jennifer) Piaseczny, granddaughter, Brittany Piaseczny, and grandson, Edward Piaseczny, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL located 11300 West 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U.S.41/Wicker Ave. at 7th Street) St. John, IN 46373. Visitation and Funeral Services Monday, December 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m until time of closing prayers at 11:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery Schererville, IN. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.