Joseph R. Arias

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Joseph R. Arias, age 78, late of Schererville, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan Arias (nee Martinez). Loving dad of Lisa (Terry) Bess, Rena (Graham) Stone, and Joseph (Diane) Arias. Proud papa of Gary, Ryan, Samantha, Andrew, Kaitlin, Ashley, Matthew, Emilie, Sydney, and Aisha; great-papa of nine. Dear brother of Martha (Macedonio) Casas, Daniel V. (Maggie) Alvarez, and MarySue (Vincent) Flores. Preceded in death by his parents Vincent Arias and Maria Alvarez.

Visitation Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 3:00–8:00 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 6:30 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN 46311. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105, greatly appreciated.

