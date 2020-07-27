1/
Joseph R. Dado
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph R. Dado

WHITING, IN - Joseph R. Dado, 74 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. He was the beloved husband of the late Gayle D. (Gyure) Dado who passed away October 1, 2011; loving father of Debra Dado, Joseph Dado, Suzanne (John Pramuk) Dado and Michael Dado; cherished grandpa of Joey, Stella, Crystal, Jake, Booker and Cecilia; dearest brother of Scott Dado and Patty (Jack) Enright; dear brother-in-law of Chloe (Allen) Pokraki, Delilah Gyure and Kevin Gyure; proud uncle to several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Joseph's life will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00p.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting, concluding with a service at 7:00p.m. with Pastor C. James Facklam, presiding; cremation to follow. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of Sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Joe Dado was born on August 21, 1945 to Joseph and Marjorie (Bayus) Dado. He was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1963. He was a retiree of the Ironworker's Local 395 and proudly wore his 50 year pin. A member of the American Slovak Club, Joe enjoyed hunting and was an avid fisherman. Devoted to his family, he will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting Food Pantry or to the Whiting "Gimmer Shelter" (for pets), P.O. Box, 591, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Baran & Son Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Service
07:00 PM
Baran & Son Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baran & Son Inc
1235 119Th St
Whiting, IN 46394
(219) 659-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved