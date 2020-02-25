Joseph Richard Bertalan

LANSING, IL - Joseph Richard Bertalan, age 45, of Lansing, IL, passed away February 19, 2020. Joseph is survived by his loving mother Joanne Bertalan (nee Griffin); sister, Cheree J. Bertalan, Evanston, IL; nephew, Jonah E. Bertalan; aunts and uncles: Judy Koch (nee Griffin) and Karl Koch, Roger and Pam Bertalan, Ronnie Bertalan, Randy and Amy Bertalan; cousins: Jenny Polley (nee Koch), Lt. Colonel Brian Koch, USAF, Omaha, NE, Griffin Polley, Kristin Kieft (nee Bertalan), Ian Bertalan, Tracy Hansen (nee Bertalan), Kelli Parsley (nee Bertalan) Logan and Natalie Bertalan. Joseph is preceded by his loving father, Richard Joseph Bertalan Jr.; grandfather, Richard J. Bertalan Sr.; grandparents: Joseph and Ruby Griffin.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 2:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services for Joseph will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM, at the First United Methodist Church, 18420 Burnham Ave., Lansing, IL, with Pastor David Price officiating. Friends are welcome to visit with the family from 9:30 AM until time of service. Joseph will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois.

Joey was a graduate of Thornton Fractional South Class of 1993. He played football and baseball for TFS. He was also a member of Lansing Babe Ruth Baseball, where he was a catcher and 1st place State Champion in 1991. Joey was a Corporal in the US Marine Corps and served from 1993-1997. He was a member of the Fleet Anti Terrorism Security Team. Joey was injured while on active duty in 1996 and has remained disabled until his passing. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lansing. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com