Joseph Robert Horvath "Joe"

HAMMOND, IN - Joseph Robert Horvath, age 76, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Yonne Horvath; son, John Horvath; mother in-law, Laverne Graham; two brothers in-law: Riley (Debbie) and Ronald (Carol) Word; sister in-law, Becky Yates; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Robert and Mary Horvath.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Rev. Charles Mosley officiating, private cremation will follow. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Tuesday March 24, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. for visitation at the funeral home.

Joe was born and raised in South Bend, IN and was an Airforce veteran. He moved to the region in 1980 and worked on the assembly line at Ford Motor Company for 33 years. He enjoyed woodworking and being in the outdoors. Joe was a loving husband and father.

For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com