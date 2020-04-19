Joseph Roethler

HOBART, IN - Joseph Roethler, of Hobart, IN, died unexpectedly on April 11, 2020 at the age of 37.

Joseph is survived by his children, Joseph Roethler Jr. and Jaxson Roethler his mother Linda Roethler (nee Berumen) his twin sister, Jennifer Roethler and his brother, Wayne Roethler; and nephews Kyler Adduci, Grayson Orban, and Ethan Hall.

Preceded in death by his father, Wayne R. Roethler, his maternal grandparents, Juan Berumen and Maria Berumen and his paternal grandparents Reynold Roethler and Laverne Roethler.

He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well.

Joseph was born in Munster, IN on November 6, 1982 to Wayne and Linda Roethler. Joseph enjoyed fishing, hunting, loved playing videos games and hanging out with his three nephews. He was a loving and caring man to any and all that knew him and crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

Joseph will be cremated and later buried with his father at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. A memorial service will be held at a later time.

