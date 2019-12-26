Joseph S. Melnyczenko

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
Joseph S. Melnyczenko

CALUMET CITY, IL - Joseph S. Melnyczenko, age 58, of Calumet City, IL passed away December 22, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife Nancy (nee Wladyka); cherished children: Eric (Lynn) and David; adored grandchild Kyla; dear brothers Michael and Wally (Janet); numerous special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 to St. Andrew the Apostle Church for a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Visitation Friday 3:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

For information call (708) 862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.
Published in The Times on Dec. 26, 2019
