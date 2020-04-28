Joseph Stephen Somodi

HIGHLAND, IN - Joseph Stephen Somodi age 94, of Highland, passed away April 25, 2020.

Joseph was predeceased by his wife, Donna Marie Somodi; with whom he shared a dedicated and loving marriage of 64 years.

He was an amazing father to his surviving eleven children: Stephen Somodi, Frank (Pamela) Somodi, Michael (Shirley) Somodi, John (Andrea) Somodi, William Somodi, Barbara (William) Bennett, Elizabeth (David) Schuster, Andrea Lipson, Mary Somodi, Julianna (David) Patricoski and Andrew (Amanda) Somodi; thirteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Survived, of his 14 brothers and sisters, by Margaret (late Richard) Effler, Rita (late Charles) Barcas, Arpad (late Carolyn) Somodi, and Lawrence Somodi; sister-in-law Delores (late William) Somodi. He had a long and dedicated career of 45 years as a Locomotive Engineer for New York Central/Conrail/Amtrak. Joseph was a character larger than life. He was a life-long student of history and geography. His gardening was more than just a hobby to his family and friends. He was an avid train enthusiast. He passed down more than just his Hungarian heritage, enviable work ethic, and vast wealth of knowledge and skill. He loved his coffee and chocolate donuts - and his willingness to share these and good conversation knew no bounds. He is honored for all this and more by his family, friends, and those whose lives he touched.

Due to COVID-19, a Wake will be held PRIVATELY at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, in Highland, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 PRIVATELY at Our Lady of Grace Church.

To watch the live webcast of the prayer service please visit https://www.facebook.com/KuiperFuneralHome shortly before 5:30 PM on Wednesday April 29, 2020. To watch the live webcast of the Mass of Christian Burial please visit https://www.facebook.com/KuiperFuneralHome shortly before 10:30 AM on Thursday April 30, 2020. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. Mr. Somodi was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church of Highland. A future announcement of a Memorial Service in his honor will be forthcoming. www.kuiperfh.com